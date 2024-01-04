Vickie Remoe Institute of Digital Communications

Friday, January 5
Ghana’s Sarfo Castro appointed as East End Lions new coach

Ahmed Tejan Cole
January 4, 2024
East End Lions Football Club has named Issac Kofi, also recognized as Sarfo Castro from Ghana, as the team’s new Head Coach. Coach Sarfo boasts an impressive playing career, having been part of renowned teams like Kumasi Cornerstone FC, Obuasi Adansiman FC, B/A United FC, Kumapim Stars (Asante Mampong), GHpoha FC (Tema), and Bofoakwa FC (Sunyani). 

With his extensive experience and skills, Coach Sarfo replaces Charlie Wright, who parted ways with the 2019 Sierra Leone Premier League Champions a mere two months after assuming the role. Taking control alongside his support staff, he will immediately lead the team in addressing the challenges encountered at the commencement of the 2023/2024 season.

Anthony Navo Jr., the chairman of the club, expressed total confidence in the abilities of the new head coach and his team to bring success to East End Lions.

 

He further acknowledged the challenges faced earlier in the season and believes that Coach Sarfo’s appointment will pave the way for positive changes. The management warmly welcomed Coach Sarfo to the football family, extending best wishes for success in his new role. They are confident that, together, they will continue to build on the rich history and tradition of the East End Lions Football Club.

 

TagsCoach Sarfo CastroEast End LionSierra Leone Premier League
