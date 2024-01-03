Vickie Remoe Institute of Digital Communications

Wednesday, January 3
News & Politics

Former President Koroma Faces Treason Charges Linked to Alleged 2023 Coup Attempt

Lamin Kargbo
January 3, 2024
Former President Ernest Bai Koroma has been charged with four counts of treason related to the November 26, 2023, alleged coup attempt.

He appeared in court in Freetown, where the charges were presented. In a previous statement, he denied any involvement in overthrowing the Sierra Leone government. In November, gunmen raided a military armoury and prisons, releasing nearly 2,000 inmates. 

On Tuesday, twelve individuals, including one of Koroma’s ex-bodyguards, were charged in connection to the attempted coup.

TagsFormer President KoromaNovember 26 CoupSierra Leone
