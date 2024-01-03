Vickie Remoe Institute of Digital Communications

Wednesday, January 3
Sierra Leone assumes its position on the United Nations Security Council

Lamin Kargbo
January 3, 2024
Sierra Leone has taken its place on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as an elected non-permanent member for the second time in the nation’s history. 

The West African country entered the UNSC alongside Algeria, Guyana, Slovenia, and the Republic of Korea, and they will serve a two-year term as part of the council. 

Non-permanent members are appointed on a rotating basis. Before now, Africa held three seats occupied by Ghana, Kenya, and Gabon. Sierra Leone and Algeria replace Ghana and Gabon, whose two-year tenure concluded in December 2023.

“My Government is indeed happy to kickstart the year on a positive note and stands ready to work with all stakeholders at the @UN towards making our world a better place,” said President Julius Maada Bio in a tweet on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. 

The Security Council is the only U.N. body that can make legally binding decisions such as imposing sanctions and authorizing the use of force. It has five permanent veto-wielding members: Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States. To ensure geographical representation, seats are allocated to regional groups.

