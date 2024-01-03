Super Advertis Ends Operations in Sierra Leone, Orange Telecoms Distances Themselves

Super Advertis, a recently launched online business in Sierra Leone, has informed its customers of its impending closure within the next two to three days, effective Tuesday, January 2, 2024. This announcement, disclosed on the company’s website earlier yesterday, attributes the shutdown to the freezing of all company funds by Orange Sierra Leone.

This decision follows a recent disassociation by Orange, which stated it had no contractual ties s with Super Advertis. Orange refuted claims of frozen Super Advertis accounts on its platform, emphasizing that the unauthorized use of its platform prompted regulatory actions to safeguard customer interests.

The closure of Super Advertis operations has entrapped numerous Sierra Leoneans in a significant scam, resulting in the loss of billions or more in Sierra Leonean currency.

Orange has urged customers who engaged in transactions through Super Advertis to contact their respective agents for potential refunds. Procedures have been established through Orange Mobile Finance’s back office to resolve cases where agents encounter difficulties.

Concerning alleged incitement on social media by Super Advertis, Orange sternly cautioned against such behaviour and reaffirmed its commitment to legal adherence and asset protection. Orange emphasized its willingness to partner with legally registered entities in Sierra Leone while maintaining the highest ethical standards and compliance with all laws and regulations.

Nevertheless, Sierra Leoneans have experienced similar large-scale scams before. In the past, numerous individuals fell prey to scams like Wealth Builders and My Coin, employing a strategy akin to that of Super Advertis.