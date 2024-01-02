Renowned Sierra Leonean Psychiatrist Dr. Edward Ali Nahim Passes Away at 79

Dr. Edward Ali Nahim, a retired psychiatrist from Sierra Leone, passed away at 79, with the announcement made on January 1, 2024. Born on December 12, 1944, in Port Loko, his journey from Sierra Leone’s vibrant northern communities to the forefront of psychiatry showcased unwavering dedication.

His academic path, from Church of England School in Pepel to a Soviet university earning an MD in 1972, laid the foundation for a remarkable career. Joining the Ministry of Health and Sanitation, he tirelessly improved mental health services, becoming a sole consultant psychiatrist, and addressing challenges with perseverance.

During the Civil War, Dr. Nahim played a pivotal role, in treating mental illness and aiding in the demobilization and rehabilitation of child soldiers. Handling a diverse caseload, he attended to 100,000 individuals with drug abuse issues, 40,000 with epilepsy or mental disabilities, 20,000 with PTSD, and 100,000 patients with depression and schizophrenia.

His global impact extended to shaping the World Health Organization’s initiatives. Even in retirement, he passionately lectured and consulted, advocating for improved psychiatric care funding, training, and facilities. In 2004, he was honoured with the Commander of the Order of Rokel (COR), recognizing his outstanding contributions to mental health in Sierra Leone.