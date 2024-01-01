Vickie Remoe Institute of Digital Communications

© Copyright Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.

Monday, January 1
HomeNewsLAJ thanks President Bio for Second Chance, Commits to Peace Advocacy After Pardon
NewsPeople

LAJ thanks President Bio for Second Chance, Commits to Peace Advocacy After Pardon

Lamin Kargbo
January 1, 2024
0
261

President Julius Maada Bio has granted a presidential pardon to King Boss LA, leading to his release from prison. His freedom comes in the wake of numerous pleas from fellow entertainers and First Lady Madam Fatima Bio.

The rapper expresses gratitude to the president for his generous gesture, stating, “I appreciate the president for giving me another chance in life.”

He was released alongside 351 inmates, under constitutional provisions. However, in March of this year, LAJ received a nine-year prison sentence for charges related to robbery and assault. Upon his release, he assures the entire nation that he will persist in promoting peace, emphasizing that his experience behind bars has contributed to his personal growth.

TagsKing Boss LASierra Leone
Previous Article

Sierra Leone to Face Ivory Coast in Pre-AFCON Friendly Match

Leave a reply

More Articles For You

Vickie Remoe Institute of Digital Communications
© Copyright 2023 Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.
Hey there,
Want some exclusive content straight to your email inbox? Sign up today and join our subscribers.
Hello there
Want some exclusive content straight to your email inbox? Sign up today and join our subscribers.