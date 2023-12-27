Kao Denero Visits Boss LA in Pademba Prison, Joining Forces for ‘Peace’

Kao Denero recently had the privilege of visiting Boss LA in prison, marking an extraordinary and uplifting experience for both artists. Their interaction transcended the confines of leading to a meaningful conversation that spanned various topics.

A sincere appeal to President Julius Maada Bio for a pardon is a focal point, expressing trust in his role as a listening President. “Peace” emerges as a beacon of hope, seeking to promote unity among fans and contribute to national harmony, particularly during politically challenging times. The creative collaboration aims to shed light on the positive changes transpiring in the entertainment industry.

LAJ’s warm reception and positive reaction during their hour-long conversation reflect a dedication to change, embracing peace, love, and unity principles. The forthcoming release of “Peace,” symbolizes a significant moment in the transformative role of music within the Sierra Leone Music Industry.

Kudos are extended to the Honorable Minister of Information, Chernor Bah, for his role in facilitating this meaningful encounter and contributing to the positive narrative within the entertainment landscape. Stay tuned for the release of “Peace,” a musical journey toward unity and positive transformation.