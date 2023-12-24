Bai Bureh Warriors end Bo Rangers FC’s 678-day unbeaten league run

Bo Rangers FC, defending champions of the Sierra Leone Premier League, have suffered their first league defeat in twenty-two months, following a 1-0 away loss to Bai Bureh Warriors on Saturday evening at the Catholic Arena in Port Loko.

The descendants of the great Bai Bureh buried their swords deep in the heart of the southern elephant, courtesy of Suleiman Conteh’s fine finish in 17 minutes. The shocking defeat ended Bo Rangers’ FC’s long dominance in the league since February 2022. Newly promoted side Bhantal FC remains the only unbeaten side in the ongoing league campaign after matchday eight.

Despite the loss, the two-time champions still maintain their lead on the league standings with 19 points, three points above second place Bhantal FC.