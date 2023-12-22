Top 5 Hotels in Sierra Leone 2023 According to Booking.com

Sierra Leone is a country renowned for its diverse attractions, including landscapes, beaches, traditions, and cultural heritage. Among its notable features, hospitality stands out, and in this blog, we are highlighting the top 5 hotels in Sierra Leone based on ratings from Booking.com.
- The Lead Hotel (Rating: 9.2)
– Located in Freetown, minutes away from Aberdeen/Lumley Beach.
– Offers amenities like a concierge service, tour desk, and currency exchange.
– Well-equipped rooms with air conditioning, flat-screen TV, kitchenette, and more.
– Outdoor pool, free parking, fitness centre, and a garden.
– Multilingual staff available 24/7, praised by couples for its location (Rating: 9.5).
- Mamba Point Hotel (Rating: 8.9)
– Located in Freetown, a 5-minute walk from Lumley Beach.
– Air-conditioned rooms with free WiFi, private bathrooms, and some with sea views.
– Fitness centre, free private parking, garden, and shared lounge.
– On-site restaurant, 24-hour front desk, and currency exchange.
– Close to Sierra Leone National Museum and Western Area Forest Reserve.
- Home Suites Boutique Hotel (Rating: 8.6)
– Situated in Freetown, just 5 minutes from the Sea Coach boat terminal.
– Spacious rooms with high-speed free WiFi, private bathroom, and work desk.
– Swan Restaurant & Grill offers international cuisine.
– Gym with fitness classes and personal trainers.
– Ideal location, only a 2-minute drive from the beach.
- New Brookfields Hotel (Rating: 8.1)
– Located in Freetown with a restaurant and free WiFi access.
– Rooms equipped with a fridge, coffee machine, and private bathroom.
– Additional amenities include a desk, 24-hour front desk, garden, and terrace.
– Highly appreciated by couples (Rating: 9.1) for a two-person trip.
- Radisson Blu Mammy Yoko Hotel (Rating:
– Located in Freetown with an outdoor swimming pool, terrace, and garden.
– Air-conditioned rooms with flat-screen TV, safe, and balcony.
– Daily buffet breakfast, on-site restaurant with international cuisines and seafood.
– Tennis court, fitness centre, meeting facilities, and luggage storage.
– Highly rated by couples (Score: 8.9) for a two-person trip.
These hotels showcase the diverse and welcoming hospitality of Sierra Leone, making them excellent choices for a memorable stay.