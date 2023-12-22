Vickie Remoe Institute of Digital Communications

Top 5 Hotels in Sierra Leone 2023 According to Booking.com

Lamin Kargbo
December 22, 2023
Sierra Leone is a country renowned for its diverse attractions, including landscapes, beaches, traditions, and cultural heritage. Among its notable features, hospitality stands out, and in this blog, we are highlighting the top 5 hotels in Sierra Leone based on ratings from Booking.com.

  1. The Lead Hotel (Rating: 9.2)

   – Located in Freetown, minutes away from Aberdeen/Lumley Beach.

   – Offers amenities like a concierge service, tour desk, and currency exchange.

   – Well-equipped rooms with air conditioning, flat-screen TV, kitchenette, and more.

   – Outdoor pool, free parking, fitness centre, and a garden.

   – Multilingual staff available 24/7, praised by couples for its location (Rating: 9.5).

  1. Mamba Point Hotel (Rating: 8.9)

   – Located in Freetown, a 5-minute walk from Lumley Beach.

   – Air-conditioned rooms with free WiFi, private bathrooms, and some with sea views.

   – Fitness centre, free private parking, garden, and shared lounge.

   – On-site restaurant, 24-hour front desk, and currency exchange.

   – Close to Sierra Leone National Museum and Western Area Forest Reserve.

  1. Home Suites Boutique Hotel (Rating: 8.6) 

   – Situated in Freetown, just 5 minutes from the Sea Coach boat terminal.

   – Spacious rooms with high-speed free WiFi, private bathroom, and work desk.

   – Swan Restaurant & Grill offers international cuisine.

   – Gym with fitness classes and personal trainers.

   – Ideal location, only a 2-minute drive from the beach.

  1. New Brookfields Hotel (Rating: 8.1)

   – Located in Freetown with a restaurant and free WiFi access.

   – Rooms equipped with a fridge, coffee machine, and private bathroom.

   – Additional amenities include a desk, 24-hour front desk, garden, and terrace.

   – Highly appreciated by couples (Rating: 9.1) for a two-person trip.

  1. Radisson Blu Mammy Yoko Hotel (Rating: 

   – Located in Freetown with an outdoor swimming pool, terrace, and garden.

   – Air-conditioned rooms with flat-screen TV, safe, and balcony.

   – Daily buffet breakfast, on-site restaurant with international cuisines and seafood.

   – Tennis court, fitness centre, meeting facilities, and luggage storage.

   – Highly rated by couples (Score: 8.9) for a two-person trip.

These hotels showcase the diverse and welcoming hospitality of Sierra Leone, making them excellent choices for a memorable stay.

