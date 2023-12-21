Sierra Leone’s Buba Fofanah Ventures into MLS with Seattle Sounders

Sierra Leone-born talent Buba Fofanah, a standout player with the Portland Pilots, has secured the 81st overall pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft, courtesy of the Seattle Sounders. This marks a pivotal moment for the 22-year-old forward as he embarks on a promising journey in Major League Soccer.

Fofanah’s selection contributes to a historic milestone for the Portland Pilots, as it’s the first time the team has seen three players drafted in the same event. This recognition speaks volumes about the calibre of talent fostered by the Pilots’ program.

https://twitter.com/portlandmsoc/status/1737276938782421068?s=46

Fofanah’s standout performance with the Portland Pilots includes concluding the year with nine goals and six assists, totalling an impressive 24 points. His goal and point totals ranked second in the WCC (West Coast Conference), highlighting his impact on the field. Named to the All-WCC Second Team and earning CSC Academic All-District honours, Fofanah’s well-rounded abilities extend beyond the game.

Fofanah’s stellar 2023 season, where he scored nine goals, including a memorable brace against UC Santa Barbara on September 1, earned him All-WCC Second Team honours. His contributions were instrumental as Portland secured a commendable third-place finish in the WCC.

As he takes the leap into the MLS with the Seattle Sounders, the Sierra Leonean forward carries with him not just individual success but the pride of a nation cheering him on. Stay tuned for updates on Fofanah’s journey as he aims to make a mark in the highly competitive realm of Major League Soccer.