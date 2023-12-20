MiKashBoks, group-savings tech firm, obtains financial services licence from Bank of Sierra Leone

MiKashBoks – “Osusu Na Yu Phone,” the Sierra Leone-based, groundbreaking group-savings app, is thrilled to announce that it has finalised its financial services licence from the Bank of Sierra Leone.

The development is a product of the Sierra Leone Central Bank’s successful launch of its Regulatory

Sandbox to support live testing of cutting-edge financial technology innovations. The West African

country was the second country on the continent to adopt a Sandbox Framework, underscoring the

Bank of Sierra Leone’s commitment to widening financial inclusion, financial stability and integrity, as

well as consumer protection.

“We’re grateful for the support we received through the Regulatory Sandbox, enabling us to

innovate and enhance financial inclusion in Sierra Leone,” says Salton Massally, MiKashBoks co-

founder and CTO. “The tremendous response since our launch inspires us to focus on our people-centric approach to financial technology. Watch this space, as we continue to revolutionise the saving experience and broaden financial access for our fellow Sierra Leoneans.”

About MiKashBoks:

MiKashBoks “Osusu Na Yu Phone” is transforming savings and financial inclusion with its innovative platform, dedicated to empowering individuals and communities in Sierra Leone.