East End Lions part ways with coach Charlie Wright after two months of service

East End Lions have parted ways with head coach Charlie Wright after just over two months of his service to the club. According to the East End Lion’s head of Media, both parties agreed mutually to terminate the contract effective immediately.

By mutual agreement, we have parted ways with Coach Charlie Wright. We thank him immensely for his services and wish him the best. Coach Raymond Hunter will serve as interim head Coach. pic.twitter.com/JTfQPO5GXO — East END LIONS FC (@EELions) December 20, 2023

Wright’s sudden departure was fueled by a shameful 1-0 defeat to Port Authority FC just a day before his contract termination. In recent weeks the head coach has faced serious criticism for East End Lions’ poor run so far, with the club currently in the 10th spot of the league standings, with just eight points and a single win after matchday seven.

The club also announced that assistant coach, Raymond G Hunter, will take over as an interim manager until further details.