Amidu Karim commits to a two-year contract with Leone Stars

Coach Amidu Karim has officially signed a two-year deal to lead the national team, Leone Stars, as their head coach until October 2025. The announcement, made by the Sierra Leone Football Association, includes two assistant coaches, Francis Zappa Koroma and Alhaji Foray, whose contracts will also extend until October 2025.

Sierra Leone senior national team (Leone Stars) Head Coach, Amidu Karim, along with his two assistants, Francis Zappa Koroma and Alhaji Foray, formally penned a two-year contract with the @SLFA_sl, endorsed by the Sierra Leonean Government through the Min of Sports and NSA. pic.twitter.com/N1tkWbln5q — Sierra Leone Football Association (@SLFA_sl) December 16, 2023

Coach Karim was appointed in October this year and he is set to guide the team through the remainder of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers. The appointment comes after a goalless draw against Ethiopia in Morocco on November 15, 2023, marking the beginning of Karim’s tenure in the 2026 World Cup Group A qualifying campaign.

Looking ahead, Sierra Leone aims to build on their performance in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers as they host Djibouti and Burkina Faso in June. With Coach Amidu Karim at the helm, Leone Stars are poised for a determined pursuit of success on the international stage.