Sierra Leone’s Jaydan Kamason Signs First Professional Contract with Manchester United

Sixteen-year-old Jaydan Kamason from Sierra Leone has signed his first professional contract with Manchester United, marking a remarkable journey from local grassroots football to the prestigious Academy. Kamason’s progression through the Emerging Talent Programme (ETP) exemplifies his dedication and skill.

Starting his football journey at age 10 with Stockport Vikings, Kamason’s potential led him to the ETP. Rapidly advancing from the ETP to the main Academy group, he honed his abilities over six years, making history as the first ETP graduate to secure a professional contract with Manchester United.

🔴 A proud moment for our #MUAcademy. Jaydan Kamason has become the first Emerging Talent Programme graduate to sign professional terms with United.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 14, 2023

Despite the unusual public announcement of a player’s contract, the significance of Kamason’s achievement was emphasized by the club. This not only celebrates his success but also recognizes the ETP’s role in nurturing talents in Greater Manchester.

Kamason’s story serves as an inspiration to young footballers and highlights Manchester United’s commitment to fostering talent through initiatives like the Emerging Talent Programme. As Kamason enters the professional arena, the footballing world eagerly anticipates the impact of this promising Sierra Leonean talent on the English football stage.