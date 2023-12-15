Boii releases new single “Sangere” following the success of “Credit Alert”

Boii, the artist behind the chart-topping “Credit Alert,” has unveiled her second single for the year. Titled “Sangere,” this release follows her initial track, which achieved a remarkable 12 million streams across various platforms, solidifying its status as the most streamed song from Sierra Leone in the current year.

Produced by Nigeria’s Masterkraft, “Sangere” is the latest offering from the talented artist, currently under the banner of Cribs International. Breaking barriers with her recent releases, she has now become the most-streamed female act in Sierra Leone for the year.

With this latest release, Cribs International and Boii have no intention of letting their fans rest on the dance floor. The afro sounds of “Sangere” are poised to dominate nightclubs during the festive season.

Sangere is now available on Audiomack and other platforms.