Wednesday, December 13
Legendary Slim is gearing up for a return to the public eye

Daniel Kargbo
December 12, 2023
Slim has reportedly signed a performance contract for the highly anticipated “Legend Vs New School ” show slated for January 1, 2024, at the Radisson Blue Garden in Freetown. 

Slim from the FBI Crew who is popularly known for his groundbreaking songs like “Snake Girl”, “Lovetta”, and many other hit tracks has been out of the limelight for almost fifteen years due to many undisclosed circumstances. However, a few weeks ago, fellow entertainer Deeno Jay went in search of Slim and shared a video of the singer explaining his struggles in recent years. 

About a week or two after the video of the one-time Sierra Leone finest went viral, Slim got featured on stage at the Crocs Festival at Kallon Car Park, where his performance was admired and celebrated by the crowd, it turns out that his old tunes are not that old. 

Next up, Eminence Africa and Drizilik have reportedly set up Slim for a shot to reclaim his stardom and make a sharp turn towards a new career. A possible remix of Slim’s beloved old songs featuring the talented Drizilik is something to look out for, multiple reports say.

