Drizilik states the obvious in new City Boy Freestyle

Drizilik’s “City Boy” the latest single from the Central Boy Drizla mixtape is out now. The song is a freestyle inspired by Burna Boy’s Grammy-nominated single of the same name.

“Traveling comes with its own inspiration,” said Drizilik.

“I made ‘City Boy’ in Maryland with two other songs, all on the same night. It’s one of my favorite songs on Burna Boy’s album.”

The award-winning artist believes that freestyles and mixtapes offer a unique form of creative expression.

“di game need kolat en speed leh man dem lef badheart en greed wan promoter try for book for 5 minute performance a tell am say dem nor sell granat by seed Im used to the growth e nor new to me so anything a say a lek bring two for me The last tem a cut me coat to me size when a wake the next morning for go dress e nor do for me “

“When working on mixtapes, there is a certain level of freedom that allows me to do whatever I want. I’ve never felt that same freedom when working on an album,” he explained.”

City Boy Freestyle” is the second single from Drizilik’s upcoming mixtape, “Central Boy Drizla (CBD),” which is scheduled to be released before the end of 2023. This will be his first mixtape in eight years.

“City Boy Freestyle” is exclusively available on Audiomack and YouTube. The video was produced by Vickie Remoe and filmed and directed by Cracked Visualz.