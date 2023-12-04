Vickie Remoe Institute of Digital Communications

Tuesday, December 5
Sierra Leone Ranks Among Top 10 African Nations with Highest Electricity Costs in 2023

Lamin Kargbo
December 4, 2023
Sierra Leone is listed in the top 10 African countries with the highest electricity costs in 2023, as reported by Business Insider Africa. This comes following a 100 percent doubling of the electricity tariff by the Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority (EDSA).

The report compiled by Global Petrol Prices, encompassing electricity prices for both households and businesses across more than 100 countries. However, addressing the elevated electricity costs in Africa necessitates a comprehensive strategy. 

When considering factors such as the average household income, state of electricity infrastructure, and limited access to electricity, the high cost poses a substantial economic burden on the most affected regions.

In spite of the elevated electricity expenses, Sierra Leone is currently grappling with a severe power outage affecting Freetown and various other regions within the country.

Nonetheless, additional nations featured in the compilation encompass Cape Verde, Mali, Rwanda, Burkina Faso, Gabon, Togo, Senegal, Kenya, and Uganda.

