Thursday, November 30
Bangura’s Milestone Goal Propels Middlesbrough to Victory Over Preston

Ahmed Tejan Cole
November 30, 2023
Yesterday, Middlesbrough celebrated a resounding 4-0 victory over Preston North End with a notable contribution from Sierra Leonean left-back Alex Bangura. The 24-year-old, making his inaugural start for Middlesbrough, showcased an impressive performance by playing the entire 90 minutes. 

Notably, Bangura achieved a personal milestone by securing his first goal for the team during this match. His starting lineup inclusion proved a masterstroke as the Sierra Leonean player showcased field prowess. 

Middlesbrough’s victory over Preston marked a significant achievement, as it was their first set of back-to-back championship victories over Preston North End since December 2010. Former Manchester United boss Michael Carrick, now at the helm of Middlesbrough, finds his team comfortably positioned in 9th place with 27 points. The experienced manager’s tactics and leadership seem to be gradually making an impact as the team looks to build on their recent success.

This victory highlights Bangura’s stellar performance, and has injected new life into the team’s campaign. As they continue to climb up the championship table, the win not only signifies a turning point in the season but also sets the stage for more exciting encounters ahead.

TagsAlex BanguraMiddlesbroughSierra Leone
