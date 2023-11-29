Emmanuel Samadia Joins USL Championship side Hartford Athletic

USL Championship side, Hartford Athletic has officially announced the signing of Sierra Leonean international, Emmanuel Samadia for the upcoming 2024 season.

Samadia, 22, currently plays as a defender and winger for Sierra Leone national team. From 2020 to 2023, he made a total of 89 appearances, contributed ten assists, and netted two goals for club and country.

His notable achievement includes helping his team secure the Liga Leumit Toto Cup in January 2023. Since making his debut against Niger in 2020, Samadia has been a key figure in the Sierra Leone national team, amass ing thirteen international caps. In the recent 2026 World Cup qualifiers, he showcased his skills by recording assists in consecutive matches against Ethiopia and Egypt.

Before now he had a three year spell with Hapoel Umm al-Fahm and Hapoel Rishon leZion in Liga Leumit in Israel. Samadia, originally from Freetown, Sierra Leone, started his professional career with FC Kallon in the Sierra Leone Premier League, where he played from 2019 to 2021.