Applications for the 2024 Vickie Remoe Prize for Journalism and New Media are now open

Sierra Leone’s NLE 200,000 annual multimedia grant for excellence in news and online journalism, photojournalism, and content creation, is back!

Freetown, Sierra Leone (24 November 2023) – Applications are now being accepted for the 2024 Vickie Remoe Prize for Journalism and New Media. This prestigious annual grant awards NLE 200,000 ($10,000 approx.) to outstanding multimedia practitioners and content creators in Sierra Leone.

The Vickie Remoe Prize is open to Sierra Leonean citizens residing in the country. We strongly encourage women and persons living with disabilities to apply.

Exciting changes have been made to the prize categories. A new category has been introduced to recognize exceptional TV journalists and reporters. One male and one female winner will be chosen, with each receiving a prize of NLE 20,000.

The content creator prize has also been expanded, with eight prizes to be awarded for outstanding microblogs, blogs, videos, and podcasts. Within each sub-category, one male and one female winner will be recognized, with each receiving a cash prize of NLE 10,000. The total prize for the Content Creators category is NLE 80,000.

As there was a low number of applications for last year’s film category, it has regretfully been canceled.

In addition, prizes will be awarded for the News Writing category, with two males and two females each receiving NLE 10,000. The Photojournalism category will present two awards, with each male and female winner receiving a prize of NLE 15,000.

This year, our goal is to make the prize more accessible. Apply online at https://www.learndigitalcommunications.org/vickie-remoe-prize-2024. The deadline for submission is February 28, 2023, at 5:00 pm GMT.

The Vickie Remoe Prize is a collaboration with Young Sierra Leonean, a London-based community for cultural creativity.

Winners will be chosen by Sierra Leonean media professionals. Prize recipients will also have the opportunity to participate in a six-month media fellowship.

The Prize is a private grant funded by Remoe’s VR&C Marketing Company, with the aim of creating and promoting locally focused multimedia content to #MakeSierraLeoneFamous.

In 2023, the Vickie Remoe Prize was awarded to Marian Amaria Bangura (news writing), Ahmed Tejan Cole (news writing), Morlai Ibrahim Kamara (news writing), Ishmail Saidu Kanu (news writing), Benjamin Thoronka (photojournalism), Ishmael Roland Kamara (film), Hannah Ogunade (content creation), Issadin Kamara (content creation), and Ramatu Tunkara (content creation) for their outstanding achievements across four categories.

Terms and conditions apply.

Media Contact:

Frankvin Bob McEwen

The Vickie Remoe Prize

Email: frankvin@vrcmarketing.com