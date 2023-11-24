Sierra Leone Diaspora Investment Conference

Friday, November 24
Entertainment

New Music: Alim Kamara Unveils ‘Hustle’ Music Video A Chronicle Of Youth Resilience in Sierra Leone

Daniel Kargbo
November 24, 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KHeCPbkkZBg

Alim Kamara has released the music video for his latest single titled “Ostul” –  (Hustle). The two minutes and 56 seconds music video showcases the raw story of survival and resilience that hides behind the dazzling streets of Freetown.

The was produced by Delirious Productions and it emphasizes on the life of youths hustling for a better life but yet has attempted and failed in many ways including schooling. 

The raw story narrates the courage of young Sierra Leoneans who go through abusive, hunger and poor living conditions but yet keep their heads up and grind. 

