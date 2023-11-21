Drizilik’s Braggadocious Hip-Hop Anthem “Finesse” Is Here!

Fresh off the success of his sold-out concert in Freetown and last week’s feature with Incredible JJ that has tongues wagging, Drizilik is back with new music. “Finesse” is the new braggadocious hip-hop anthem from the multi-award-winning Krio lyricist.

With its catchy beats and clever lyrics, “Finesse” showcases Drizilik’s signature wordplay and metaphors. From the first verse, he wastes no time asserting his dominance and confidence. “The tier na top dem man dem de flop, di reason I’m not competing.” In the second verse, he reflects on his journey and recent highlights, such as fashion week in London with Labrum and the “Japanese Kimono,” referencing the Sydney Davies outfit he wore in the music video for “Decide.”

Drizilik knows that people will talk and question his place at the top, but he invites his haters to listen closely. “Listen close so you nor go lie when you tell di story.” He proudly declares himself as the “modern-day king of his territory” with hits, sold-out shows, and accolades. The chorus, “Finesse, we can only go up from here,” reinforces the message of the song – no one can stop him. With all his finesse, it’s all about moving upward and onward to the next level. Drizilik’s confidence is infectious, and “Finesse” leaves no doubt that he is a force to be reckoned with.

“Finesse” is the first single from the anticipated Central Boy Drizla (CBD) Mixtape, set to drop before the end of the year. This will be Drizilik’s first mixtape since 2015. Watch the music video for Finesse, produced by Vickie Remoe and directed by Sahr Fanday, on YouTube. Other creatives who worked on the video include Fennella Miller (Wardrobe), Director Stixx (Photography), and Cracked Visualz. Finesse is an Audiomack exclusive.