Sierra Leone Diaspora Investment Conference

© Copyright Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.

Tuesday, November 21
HomeEntertainmentKracktwist releases debut EP titled “46 Beach Road Lumley”
EntertainmentNew Music

Kracktwist releases debut EP titled “46 Beach Road Lumley”

Daniel Kargbo
November 20, 2023
0
558

Kracktwist has recently released his highly anticipated debut EP, titled “46 Beach Road Lumley.”

The six track extended play is mainly dominated by Afro and Hip hop sounds produced by Lamzo Jay, Sparky and Sarkelz. According to the rapper widdly recognised for his wordplay in Krio, this body of work portrays his unique style of music with lyrics that resonate with fellow Sierra Leoneans. 

“This is my first EP, and all the songs depict my unique style and showcase the vibrant energy I bring to my music,” said Kracktwist.

One of the most trending songs currently in the EP is “Na Net” which was pre released in September. Other amazing tracks that build up the album, include: “Choices,” “Beach Boy,” “Back in Time,” “Ar Dae,” and “Tiday 4 Tiday.” 

 

Tags46 Beach Road LumleyKracktwistSierra Leone
Previous Article

Trezeguet’s Brace Secures Victory for Egypt Against Sierra Leone in World Cup ...

Next Article

Burna Boy and Rema Shine Bright in Debut Afrobeats Categories at 2023 ...

Leave a reply

More Articles For You

Advertise with us
© Copyright 2023 Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.
Hey there,
Want some exclusive content straight to your email inbox? Sign up today and join our subscribers.
Hello there
Want some exclusive content straight to your email inbox? Sign up today and join our subscribers.