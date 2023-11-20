Trezeguet’s Brace Secures Victory for Egypt Against Sierra Leone in World Cup Qualifier

The Egyptian Pharaohs secured their first victory in competitive play against Sierra Leone, clinching a 2-0 triumph in an away match in Group A of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Sunday evening at the Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex in Monrovia, Liberia.

Marking Coach Karim’s first defeat with the Leone Stars team, the world cup dream for the west African side is far from over considering their outstanding performance against one of the greatest in African football.

Despite succumbing to the Pharaohs with a goal in the 18’ minutes, Leone stars put on a great show with quality possession and creating chances moments before they were reduced to ten men in the 39’ minutes, courtesy of a second yellow for Tyrese Fornah after a reckless challenge on Hamdy Fathy.

On the advantage, Egypt went on to double the lead courtesy of Trezeguet’s second goal in the 62’ minutes to complete a perfect brace. The vulnerable Leone Stars were further reduced to nine men in additional time following Abdul Kabia’s poor challenge.

Leone Stars’ defeat came just a few days after a 1-1 draw against Ethiopia. However, the Lion’s overall performance has been commended by many football loving fans, and many are convinced that Karim had instilled a system of play in the boys and one can hopefully for a glorious moment under the watch of the 49-year old.

Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Group-A standing here…