Sierra Leone Diaspora Investment Conference

Saturday, November 18
Liberia’s President Weah concedes election defeat to Joseph Boakai

Lamin Kargbo
November 18, 2023
Liberia’s President George Weah conceded defeat to opposition leader Joseph Boakai on Friday, following a closely contested election. 

Boakai, the 78-year-old former vice president, secured 50.9 percent of the vote compared to Weah’s 49.1 percent.

Weah’s concession ensures a smooth transition of power in Liberia, marking the second democratic transfer in over seven decades. 

The outcome contrasts sharply with 2017, as Weah acknowledges Boakai’s victory amid concerns over issues like poverty, unemployment, and inadequate infrastructure. 

Boakai, emphasizing peace and reconciliation, now faces the task of addressing Liberia’s challenges left unresolved during Weah’s tenure.

