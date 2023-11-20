East End Lions boost squad with ten new signings

East End Lions, the 2019 Sierra Leone premier league champions, are actively enhancing their squad for the ongoing season with ten new signings.

The ten players, include Mohamed Sorie Kanu, Dauda Bangura, David Chisco Godswill, Alie N. Conteh, Ibrahima Bangura, Osman Koroma, Alie Conteh (Danger), Alie Nzonzi Conteh, Raphael Koroma, and Yakuba Koroma.

Despite finishing third last season, the club’s primary goal, as emphasized by new head coach Charlie Wright, is to secure the league title. Wright, speaking to SwitSalone.com, sees the recent signings as evidence of the club’s readiness to compete and win. He stressed the need for players to earn their spots through hard work, fostering positive competition within the team.

“The new players are a boost to our current squad and to become a champion these are the kind of moves to make. The quality players in the club will create a positive competition and I have stated it that everyone will need to work hard to earn a spot. Our main aim is to win the League,” said Wright.



Among the ten new players, David Chisco Godswill is the sole foreigner yet to debut in the Sierra Leone top tier league. The 18-year-old right back, welcomed warmly by fans and staff, expressed his admiration for the coach’s tactics and philosophy, pledging to contribute significantly to a victorious season with the club.