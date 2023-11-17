Sierra Leone’s Football Captain, Alhaji Kamara, Takes on New Role as FANT Ambassador

Sierra Leone’s national football team captain, Alhaji Kamara, has recently been appointed as the ambassador of FANT, an organization dedicated to empowering vulnerable groups through sports.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Kamara expressed his strong connection to his homeland and commitment to its people.

He eagerly looks forward to collaborating with Sierra Leoneans, even from a distance, emphasizing FANT’s focus on engaging vulnerable sectors, creating opportunities, and fostering unity through sports.

“Thrilled to announce my role as FANT ambassador, working closely from a distance with Sierra Leoneans. FANT engages vulnerable groups in sports, fostering unity,” said Kamara.