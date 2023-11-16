Leone Stars Share Points with Ethiopia in Coach Karim’s first big test

Leone Stars recently appointed head coach Amidu Karim was on the touchline for his first competitive match with the national side since his appointment in early October this year.

Ethiopia hosted Leone Stars in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Stade El Abdi in Morocco, the entertaining showdown saw both teams earning just a point after a goalless draw. Marking coach Karim’s first official match since his last two successful friendlies last month, a key improvement has been seen at the backline as the Leone Stars only conceded a goal in all of Karim’s three matches with the team.

From kickoff, Leone stars maintained possession in the first 45’ and a lengthy portion in the second half, a major improvement in the confidence of the players and keeping possession, although the Ethiopian were more precise with their attacking options.

However, Coach Karim’s biggest test awaits him in a few days when Leone Stars will host the Pharaohs of Egypt. Securing all three points against the Egyptian will be a major step forward in seeking to make history by qualifying for the 2026 world cup.