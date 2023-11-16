Drizilik faces backlash over controversial line in “Freetown” collaboration with Incredible JJ

Sierra Leone’s most trending upcoming star, James Junior Kaisama better known as Incredible JJ released the full version of his groundbreaking song titled “Freetown”, featuring Drizilik.

In August this year, JJ broke the internet with his freestyle titled “Freetown”, his melodious voice quickly earned him a spot in the hearts of fans and other top entertainers. Drizilik is among the top artists that admired JJ’s talent, and decided to jump in for a full version of the song.

Drizilik who consider JJ as a mirror of his young self blessed the Song with breathtaking lyrics, however the rapper have recently received several backlash over a line on the track where he referred to Sierra Leonean bloggers as “Broke A**”. The media quickly reacted to the singer’s approach and considered it inappropriate. Drizilik has yet to say a word since the release of the song.

Produced by the multi-talented Nashito Kulala, “Freetown” has been the talk of the city since it was released on November 12. The song has become one of the fastest trending singles of the year with over 30k plays on audiomack within 72 hours.

Incredible JJ’s craft on “Freetown” allows fans to consistently immerse themselves and relate to every bit of his lyrics.