Sierra Leone Hosts Second National Youth Employment Fair.

Yesterday marked the commencement of the second edition of the National Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship Fair (NYEEF). Organized by the Office of the Vice President, this four-day event serves as a beacon of opportunity for individuals aged 18 to 35, offering them a platform for networking and learning with the goal of unlocking their full potential to contribute to Sierra Leone’s development.

Over 500 enthusiastic young Sierra Leoneans, united by a common commitment to realizing their aspirations and actively participating in the nation’s progress, convened at the Bintumani Conference Center in Freetown.

I launched the second edition of the National Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship Fair #NYEEF today, a four-day networking and learning event for young women and men aged 18 to 35 organised by my Office. I am thrilled to see over 500 young Sierra Leoneans committed to… pic.twitter.com/rWqkfGDa7m — Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh (@VP_Jalloh) November 13, 2023

The atmosphere at NYEEF mirrors the determination and passion of the youth, showcasing their preparedness to tackle challenges and make a lasting impact.

In response to the pressing challenges of youth employment, President Julius Maada Bio has pledged to generate 500,000 jobs for young people as part of his transformative BIG FIVE GAME CHANGERS. This initiative underscores the government’s dedication to providing concrete solutions to empower the younger generation. The launch of #NYEEF aligns with the President’s vision for a cohesive, integrated, and sustainable job creation strategy.

This year’s NYEEF elevates innovation by introducing a Job Creation Conference. This conference aims to bring together key stakeholders from diverse sectors, fostering collaboration and contributions toward the development of the first draft of the National Job Creation Strategy. This initiative is a testament to the commitment to address current challenges and lay the foundation for a resilient and flourishing job market in Sierra Leone.