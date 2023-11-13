Sierra Leonean Match Officials Shine on the International Stage

In a remarkable display of expertise and commitment, Sierra Leonean match officials have once again taken center stage in the global football arena. As the FIFA window opens from November 13 to 21, certified officials from Sierra Leone have been entrusted with key roles in prestigious matches, including those in the FIFA World Cup 2026 – Preliminary Competition African Zone and the FIFA World Cup 2026 African Qualification.

The Equatorial Guinea-Namibia clash, set to unfold in the upcoming FIFA window, will be under the adept supervision of Excelling Match Commissioner Kasho J. Holland-Cole. Meanwhile, seasoned commissioner Prince Sa’Quee will be overseeing the Liberia-Equatorial Guinea match on November 15 and 20 respectively, adding his wealth of experience to this crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 – Preliminary Competition African Zone encounter.

Alhaji Sanusie Rashid, a familiar face in African football, has been appointed as the Referee Assessor for the Guinea vs. Uganda match on November 17, 2023. This match, scheduled to take place in BerKane, Morocco, marks Match Day 1 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 African Qualification. Rashid’s role as a Referee Assessor highlights his expertise and contributions to the development of officiating standards in African football.

In a significant stride for gender diversity in football officiating, renowned FIFA badged female referees Humu Marah (Central), Precious A. E. Amara (AR1), and Fatmata Mansaray (AR2) showcased their skills in the FIFA U20 Women’s Qualifiers. This quartet played a pivotal role in officiating the match between DR Congo and Burundi on Saturday, November 11, 2023, in Kinshasa.

The designation of Sierra Leonean match officials in key roles during the FIFA window is a testament to the country’s growing influence in the world of football officiating. As these officials continue to excel on the international stage, they not only bring honor to Sierra Leone but also contribute to the broader development and professionalism of football officiating in Africa and beyond. The football community eagerly anticipates their performances in these crucial matches, and we extend our best wishes to them for a successful and fair representation on the global stage.