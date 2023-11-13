Sierra Leone Diaspora Investment Conference

In Pictures – Highlight of Drizilik’s Live Concert in Freetown

Lamin Kargbo
November 13, 2023
On Saturday, November 11, 2023, Drizilik hosted his annual live musical concert at the Freetown Amusement Park for the second consecutive year. The event was a night filled with joy and entertainment, featuring special performances by music luminaries including K.Man, Shadow Boxxer, Freetown Uncut Band and rising talents like Kaley Bag, Incredible JJ, D4nny, and more. 

The event, hosted by Undisputed Reg, attracted a large audience, with widespread acclaim labeling it as the most exceptional show of the year. If you happen to miss the show, you can capture a glimpse of the highly acclaimed music event in Sierra Leone by exploring our gallery below. Witness every moment as it unfolded.

 

 

