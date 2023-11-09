Sierra Leone Shines at Top Model of Universe Competition in Istanbul

In a stunning display of talent and beauty, contestants from Sierra Leone have taken the international stage by storm at the 2023 Top Model of Universe competition. Thanks to the guidance of Hawawa Model Management & Image Consultancy, the country’s image has soared to new heights.

Joseph Emmanuel Jalloh emerged the crowned winner in the male category, while Katti Fofanah claimed the title of 1st Runner Up in the female category. Their incredible performances have brought Sierra Leone into the spotlight, showcasing the nation’s rich culture and fashion.

The Top Model of Universe competition is a prestigious event that celebrates beauty, fashion, and global cultures. It serves as a platform to promote local and international tourism, emphasizing the significance of fashion and lifestyle in fostering cultural exchange.

This year’s event was nothing short of enchanting, featuring renowned fashion designers and models from more than 35 countries. The presence of Sierra Leone’s Ambassador to Turkey, Mohamed Hassan Kaisamba, added an extra touch of prestige to the occasion. Sierra Leone can now bask in the well-deserved recognition earned through the hard work and talent of its contestants.