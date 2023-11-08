Sierra Leone passes 10 indicators in MCC 2024 Scorecard, down from 11 in 2023

Sierra Leone’s performance on the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) 2024 Scorecard declined, passing 10 out of 20 indicators compared to 11 in 2023.

Notably, achievements in Land Rights, Employment Opportunities, Political Rights, Civil Liberties, Control of Corruption, Rule of Law, and Freedom of Information were offset by failures in Fiscal Policy, Inflation, Trade Policy, Government Effectiveness, Health Expenditures, and Natural Resource Protection.

This raises concerns about sustaining the positive trend seen in 2021 and 2022 when 13 indicators were passed. The scorecard was presented to President Julius Maada Bio on November 6, 2023, by U.S. Ambassador Bryan Hunt.

The MCC was created by the U.S. Congress in January 2004, to partner with the world’s poorest countries that are committed to just and democratic governance, economic freedom and investing in their populations.