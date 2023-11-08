Kao Denero Drops Fiery Diss Track ‘Veteran’ targeting Sarkodie, M.I. Abaga, and Cassper Nyovest

Kao Denero makes a comeback with his diss track “Veteran,” targeting Sarkodie, M.I. Abaga, and Cassper Nyovest.

The rapper asserts his greatness in Africa despite setbacks due to his home country’s low population, but assures that he is unbeatable on the mic.

In 2020, Kao Denero released multiple diss tracks aimed at Khaligraph Jones, Sarkodie and other rappers in Africa. Although all he got in return were subliminal replies from Sarkodie and Jones, Kao quickly gained popularity across the continent and was recognized as the best hip hop artist in 2021 by Africa entertainment award, beating the likes of Nasty C, Sarkodie, Khaligraph Jones, Vector, and Ice Prince.

After more than, two decades of nonstop success in the rap scene, Kao named himself a veteran rapper who still got what it takes to bring the big names in Africa hip hop to their knees, in his words, “I am better than Sarkodie, better than Cassper, better than MI, these n!ggås can’t deny. Who do they really think they are better than?, I’m a motherf**king veteran.”

The diplomat laughs at the Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson turmoil and calls him a wack rapper who only diss women. Kao went on to mention that if he was from the US, he would’ve been in the category where Biggie, 2Pac, Nas and the list of the greatest rappers in world history.