Tuesday, November 7
The Judges’ Dilemma: What Really Happened in 2023 Mr and Miss FBC

November 6, 2023
Beautiful models from the great Fourah Bay College (FBC) transformed November 4, 2023, into a night full of fashion, artistry, and extreme entertainment. Fourteen elegant kings and queens took up the challenge to become the next Mr or Miss FBC at the 2023 edition. 

With outstanding performances that kept the crowd roaring all night long, it seems the audience had their desired winner even before the judges could move their pens. However, things went ugly when the judges went against the audience and labeled the crowd’s favorite, Fatima Kamara as a first runner up for Miss FBC. 

Well, regardless of who the winner was going to be, the crowd was never interested as angry supporters stormed the podium while others were throwing objects towards the direction of the judges. 

The show would later be forced to stop without pronouncing the two winners. However, a few hours after the breakdown, the sole organizers of the event , FBC Student Union Government, released a statement in which they stated that the initial results pronounced at the event had been canceled following evidence of irregularities in the judging process. 

The students’ leadership affirmed their commitment to integrity and fairness in all processes, and vow to set up an external committee that will review the marks earned in every category for each contestant. The SUG concluded their statement with a pledge to announce the legitimate winner at the end of the due process.

