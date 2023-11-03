Interswitch Hosts Inaugural Sierra Leone Fintech Forum, Unleashing Financial Innovation

Leading the charge in the realm of integrated payments and digital commerce across Africa, Interswitch has achieved a remarkable feat by successfully hosting its first-ever Sierra Leone Fintech Forum. This ground-breaking event took place on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at the Radisson Blu Mammy Yoko Hotel in Freetown, Sierra Leone, uniting pivotal stakeholders, industry luminaries, and forward-thinking innovators to delve into the promising horizons and future potential of financial technology within Sierra Leone.

The Sierra Leone Fintech Forum stood as a vibrant platform for dialogue, collaboration, and the exchange of knowledge within the burgeoning fintech landscape. Its overarching objective was to cultivate a profound understanding of the transformative prowess of fintech and its pivotal role in sculpting the economic terrain of Sierra Leone.

Delivering his remarks on the importance of such platforms, Jonah Adams, MD, Digital Infrastructure & Managed Services (Interswitch Systegra), underscored the transformative potential of fintech, stating, “Fintech has the potential to revolutionize the way financial services are delivered in Sierra Leone. By embracing innovation, we can craft a more inclusive and prosperous financial system. With platforms like the Interswitch Fintech Forum, we are steadfast in our commitment to creating an enabling environment for fintech to thrive in Sierra Leone.”

The newly appointed Governor of the Bank of Sierra Leone was also at the event to lend his voice to the pertinent discussions around the growth of the ecosystem and the future of digital payments in Sierra Leone. In his speech the Governor highlighted the readiness of the Sierra Leone financial sector for the next stage of growth but noted that the stakeholders should seize collaborative opportunities, adopt technology and innovation as well as drive capacity building to achieve the expected growth.

The event featured panel discussions where distinguished speakers and thought leaders from the fintech industry disseminated invaluable insights on the latest trends, emerging technologies, and transformative opportunities within Sierra Leone. It also forged meaningful connections among industry stakeholders, nurturing collaborative, and partnership possibilities.

During the event, Akeem Lawal, Managing Director, Payment Processing and Switching (Interswitch Purepay) underscored the pivotal role of fintech in spurring innovation and economic growth in the African landscape. He expressed, “Interswitch takes immense pride in playing a pivotal role in convening the brightest minds in the fintech realm. The forum mirrors our commitment to driving innovation and facilitating the digital transformation of financial services in Sierra Leone.”

The attendees had the unique opportunity to engage in constructive conversations, explore potential synergies, and gain a comprehensive grasp of the regulatory framework and its implications for the fintech sector’s growth.

In Africa, fintech is a critical catalyst transforming how individuals and businesses access and utilize financial services. By offering innovative solutions that are more accessible, affordable, and convenient, Interswitch is at the forefront of propelling financial inclusion and economic prosperity across the continent.