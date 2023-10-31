Schools for Salone to celebrate partners at virtual fall fundraiser

Schools for Salone, the Seattle-based not-for-profit expanding education access to last-mile communities in Sierra Leone, will host a virtual watch party to highlight their partners. The fundraiser open to all friends of Sierra Leone and education champions is on November 14th, 2023. You’re invited to register now via Zoom.

In partnership with local community development and education experts such as Programme for Children, Uman Tok, Sierra Leone Book Trust, Kabala Area Schools, and the Learning Foundation, mobilize resources that make an impact.

We’re proud to share that we’ve constructed 45 school buildings, 40 septic toilets, 25 wells, and three libraries. To date, we’ve produced and distributed 750,000 dignity kits with reusable menstrual pads to girls and community women and trained 150 teachers. The virtual event will showcase the unsung heroes working tirelessly to bring education to every corner of the country, from bustling city centers to the most remote areas.

There will be a screening of a short documentary that spotlights Schools for Salone’s radically collaborative, partner-led, and community-focused programs. It’s not just a film; it’s a journey through the stories of resilience, hope, and transformation.

But that’s not all; staff and board members of Schools for Salone will provide live updates. Have burning questions? This is your chance! Participate in the Q&A session and get insights from the people on the front lines of positive change.

Save the date November 14th and mark your calendars for 6:30 PM PST | 9:30 PM EST | 1:30 AM GMT (on the 15th). RSVP today for the virtual watch party here. Gather your friends, family, and colleagues for a night of inspiration and impact.