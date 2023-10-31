Sierra Leone Diaspora Investment Conference

Wednesday, November 1
Augustus Kargbo scored twice to secure a 2-1 win for Cesena FC

Daniel Kargbo
October 31, 2023
Augustus Kargbo’s Decisive double rescued Cesena FC against Carrarese, in the Italian Serie C round 11. The forward goals in the 14’ and 28’ minutes was enough to give the home side all three points.

The 24-year-old marked his third goals in seven appearances for Cesena FC since his record move from FC Crotone in August this year. In a post match interview, the Leone Stars’ forward expressed his excitement as he dedicated his goals to his family.

“I’m happy to have given my contribution as always, I try to give my best and today it was very important to win again, we did it and I’m very happy for the victory. I dedicate my goals to the family, I also dedicate the victory to us for the sacrifices we have made, we have had some difficult days because when we don’t win we are not calm, I dedicate the victory to us.”

Kargbo continues: “As the coach says, every game has its own interpretation, today he made me the starter and I’m available whether I play from the start or come on later, I always try to give my contribution to the team. When you’re in a team with very strong attackers you always have to work to be available.”

‘For the moment I feel very comfortable in Cesena, it’s a very calm environment where you can do well, I want to continue to give my best. I’m happy that the goals have arrived, in recent years I had fallen and this year I want to relaunch myself together with the team, when you reach common goals the individuals succeed. My teammates are helping me grow day after day.”

Augustus Kargbo’s Cesena with a game at hand are currently in the second spot with 23 points, four points from first place Torres FC in serie C group B table.

