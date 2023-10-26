CAF and PUMA Unveil “POKOU” – The Official Match Ball for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) and PUMA have unveiled the official match ball for the highly anticipated TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023.

This remarkable match ball, named “POKOU,” pays homage to the Ivorian legendary forward, Laurent Pokou, a true icon of African football. Pokou’s remarkable legacy, including his record-setting performance of five goals in a 6-1 victory over Ethiopia during the 1970 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, continues to inspire football enthusiasts across the continent.

The TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023 is set to be a thrilling event that will run from January 13 to February 11, 2024. The tournament will be hosted in several cities, including Abidjan, Bouake, Korhogo, San Pedro, and Yamoussoukro, adding to the excitement and diversity of the competition.

The ball is named after late Ivorian legend and second all time TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations top scorer; Laurent Pokou 🇨🇮🤴 Of course his son had to deliver the ball 🫡⚽️@pumafootball | #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 — CAF (@CAF_Online) October 23, 2023

During the unveiling of the official match ball “POKOU,” Erwan, the son of the late Laurent Pokou, had the honor of presenting this iconic and beautifully designed ball to the eager audience. This touching gesture symbolizes the passing of the torch from one generation to another, celebrating the enduring legacy of African football’s greats.

The 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations match ball, “POKOU,” boasts a stunning design that incorporates the three vibrant colors of the Cote d’Ivoire flag: white, orange, and green. However, this ball isn’t just about aesthetics. It also integrates cutting-edge technology that promises to revolutionize the game not only on the African continent but also beyond. The blend of tradition and innovation in “POKOU” reflects the rich history and the promising future of African football.