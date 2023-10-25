Sampha releases “LAHAI” – A Melodic Blend of Science, Time, Therapy, Spirituality, & Philosophy

British singer and producer Sampha has unveiled his second studio album, titled “LAHAI.”

This 14-track collection delves into Sampha’s introspective journey, exploring themes of self-discovery and relationships through the lenses of science, time, therapy, spirituality, and philosophy. The melodies of the songs bear the imprint of his soul and gratitude.

Anticipation among music enthusiasts worldwide had reached a crescendo describing it as “ethereal tunes” set to enchant their ears and hearts.

In a Facebook post, Sampha expressed, “💫LAHAI Is out now💫 I’m full of gratitude… I appreciate anyone taking the time to listen. I love making music, and it’s a blessing to be able to share this with you all now. I want to thank all the people who shared their gifts with me on the record.”

The album boasts collaborations with a stellar lineup including El Guincho, Ricky Damian, Ben Reed, Yussef Dayes, Yaeji, Léa Sen, Laura Groves, Morgan Simpson, Kwake Bass, Sheila Maurice-Grey, Ibeyi, Owen Pallett, Mansur Brown, Teo Halm, Kwes, Fabiana Palladino, Georgia Duncan, and Katie Duncan.

Follow the link here to listen to the full album.