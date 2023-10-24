International Football Scouts arrive in Sierra Leone to ignite hope for future stars

A delegation of football scouts from Türkiye, Slovakia, Sudan, and Bulgaria have visited Sierra Leone, embarking on a mission to discover talent that holds the potential to shape the future of international football. This distinguished group of scouts paid a courtesy visit to Thomas Daddy Brima, the President of the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA), on Tuesday, October 24, at the football Secretariat in Freetown.

This visit comes on the heels of the resounding success of a recent U17 and U19 talent identification tournament organized by the Star Sport Academy at the Southern Arena Stadium in Bo City. The primary aim of this tournament was to unearth promising young football talents poised to become the next global football stars.

In his welcoming remarks, President Thomas Daddy Brima conveyed his sincere appreciation to the foreign scouts for choosing Sierra Leone as a destination for scouting young football talents in Africa. He characterized their visit as both timely and highly impactful for the growth and development of football players within the country. This visit not only affirms Sierra Leone’s potential in the realm of football but also nurtures an atmosphere of collaboration and mutual support between the SLFA and the international scouting community.

The presence of scouts from Türkiye, Slovakia, Sudan, and Bulgaria marks a significant milestone in Sierra Leonean football. It stands as evidence of the burgeoning potential of young talents in the country and their readiness to integrate into the global football landscape. As these scouts continue their mission to identify the next generation of football stars, Sierra Leone can anticipate a promising future in the world of football. With the backing and guidance of international experts, these young talents may soon proudly represent their nation on the world stage.