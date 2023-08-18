CAF lists Sierra Leone and 45 others for 2024 CHAN qualifiers

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has included Sierra Leone along with 45 other nations in the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers. The CHAN is designed for players competing in their respective domestic leagues.

Sierra Leone’s home-based Leone Stars will engage in fierce competition against six other teams within the WAFU A zone. The competing teams comprise Sierra Leone, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Senegal, and Mali.

In the most recent tournament held in Algeria, Senegal clinched victory, narrowly defeating Algeria in the final match through a penalty shootout to claim the championship title. During the previous CHAN qualifiers, Sierra Leone faced a challenging encounter against Mali and unfortunately exited the competition with a final score of 2-1. While the outcome was disappointing for Sierra Leone, participation in such tournaments contributes to the team’s growth, enhancing their performance for future events.