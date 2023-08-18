© Copyright Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.

Emmerson makes a return with “FUN,” his inaugural release this year.

Daniel Kargbo
August 18, 2023
Emmerson Bockarie is back! The multiple award-winning afro-pop singer and songwriter has released his first single of the year titled “FUN”.

This track emerged just a few months after the megastar widely known for lyrics that promote social change, has faced a lot of criticism from fellow Sierra Leoneans for maintaining silence amidst the country’s political turmoil. 

Nonetheless, as the title implies, “FUN” unveils Emerson’s artistic decision to take a twist and bring something more of a party type to his ever anticipating audience. 

Go stream “FUN” now on all streaming platforms.

