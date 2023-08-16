Google to train 20,000 Nigerians in digital skills

On Tuesday, August 15, 2023, Google announced plans to train 20,000 Nigerian women and young people in digital skills to support government targets of creating one million tech jobs.

The global technology firm said it would also donate USD 1.6 million (approximately 1.2 billion naira). This comes following a talk between Google’s director for West Africa, Olumide Balogun, and Nigeria’s Vice-President, Kashim Shettima, in Abuja.

Vice President Shettima said President Bola Tinubu’s administration was determined to harness the potential of Nigeria’s young population to grow the digital sector.

However, no specific timeline has been announced for the commencement of the plans.

Credit: BBC Africa