Thursday, August 17
New Music: Mello Seven’s “Kapu” video is out now!

Lamin Kargbo
August 16, 2023
Mello Seven has released the music video for his most recent single, “Kapu.”

“Kapu” is a Sierra Leonean slang for “seize” an opportunity. The song aims to encourage the youth to focus on their hustle while they have the energy. It combines this motivational message with a lively amapiano beat, making it suitable for parties and nightlife, expanding its audience reach.

The audio production of the track was crafted by Thy Young, while the visual elements were brought to life through the lens of MBS and edited by Fantom Shots.

Go stream “Kapu” video now on YouTube.

 

