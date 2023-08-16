Abass Sesay from Sierra Leone joins Liberia’s LISCR F.C. on a season-long loan

Sierra Leonean forward Abass Sesay has embarked on a season-long loan journey from Sierra Leone Division One club Ibrahim F.C to join Liberia’s LISCR F.C.

Having recently concluded a productive loan spell with Real Republicans in the Sierra Leone Premier League, Sesay’s versatility promises to infuse new energy into the LISCR roster.

His impressive display of skills and dedication at Real Republicans is expected to make a significant impact on LISCR’s performance in the upcoming season. The loan transfer not only marks an important turning point in Sesay’s career but also shows the cooperation between football clubs in Sierra Leone and Liberia.

Fans are getting excited as the young lad is set to make his LISCR debut against Bo Rangers, the reigning champions of the Sierra Leone premier league in the CAF Champions League preliminary rounds on August 19, 2023.