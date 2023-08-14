Augustine Williams’ goal powers Charleston Battery to USL Championship victory

Augustine Williams, the Sierra Leone international representing Charleston Battery, delivered a crucial goal in an exhilarating USL Championship match against Detroit City, leading his team to a 1-0 victory. Williams’ standout performance earned him the esteemed Heineken Man of the Match award, solidifying his position as the star of the moment.

This win propelled Charleston Battery to strengthen their second-place position in the USL Championship standings, amassing a pivotal three points that elevated their total to 43 points. The team’s consistent determination and strategic prowess throughout the season are evident in their commendable league ranking.

Williams embarked on his international journey with Sierra Leone on June 15, 2021, debuting during an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin. His impressive display earned him a spot in John Keister’s 28-man squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, underscoring his growing significance.

Displaying unwavering consistency, Williams received further call-ups for friendly matches against South Africa and the Democratic Republic of the Congo in September 2022, demonstrating his steadfast commitment to representing his nation. His dedication shone through as he started a match on November 19, 2022, against the Algeria A national football team, reinforcing his dedication to contributing to Sierra Leone’s football endeavours.