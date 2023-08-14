© Copyright Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.

Monday, August 14
EntertainmentNew Music

New Music: Tyla Magic unveils “Good Lovin” video

Lamin Kargbo
August 14, 2023
Tyla Magic has released the music video for his latest single, “Good Lovin.”

The track, which premiered on Sunday, August 13, 2023, is part of Tyla’s highly anticipated “Magic Ever After,” album. The audio was produced by Bishopzbeatz and the video was shot and directed by Da’Brave of Brave Productions. 

In “Good Lovin,” the singer showcased his dynamic storytelling ability which perfectly complements the soulful and vibrant essence of the song.

Go stream the video now on YouTube and audio on Audiomack, Spotify, and Apple Music.

